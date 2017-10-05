Ron & Sandy Curran
University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
2nd Floor, Hospital Entrance
When: September 30-October 27
press release: Ron and Sandy Curran are Curran Photo LLC. Based in Madison, their eclectic exhibit is primarily Madison and Wisconsin focused. However, they include photos from Norway’s fjords to Patagonian glaciers with plenty of stops in between. The Currans use a variety of media including conventional framed photos, acrylic, canvas and aluminum making this an exhibit you won’t want to miss.
