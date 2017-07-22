press release: Co-sponsored by the Dane County Sheriff's office, this 100-mile ride through Dane County has become a favorite of area motorcycle enthusiasts. The ride begins at Quaker Steak & Lube in Middleton, winds through scenic portions of western Dane county, and returns to Quaker Steak & Lube. Participants are hosted with food, drink, a raffle and a commemorative t-shirt.

Saturday, July 22nd 2017,Ride Departs at 11 A.M. The ride begins and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube in Middleton with a half-way stop at the Sauk City Veterans Memorial Park.

(Online Registration closes 11 p.m. Thursday 7/20)

$25 per person until 7/20;$30 after 7/20 or Day of Ride

All proceeds go to support Safe Harbor.

2017 Raffle

1st Prize: Las Vegas Trip for Two (Thur-Sun, 3 nights) OR $1,000 cash

2nd Prize: Door County package, including Baileys Harbor Yacht Club Resort 2-night stay + Kayak Tour

3rd Prize (2 winners): $200 Gift Certificate each to Harley-Davidson of Madison

There will also be a day of "mini" raffle including items from local breweries, Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co., Boulders Gym, and the Comedy Club on State!

Raffle Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and only 2,500 tickets were printed!

The drawing will take place July 22nd, 4pm at the Ron Boylan Motorcycle Ride Finale at Quaker Steak & Lube in Middleton. Winners need not be present to win.