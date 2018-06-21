press release:

A Celebration of Birds and Rivers - Featuring Ronnie Hess and a Mystery Guest

"In this small, even intimate collection, Ronnie Hess has written a series of love poems about – owls. From “First Owl,” to the last poem in the book, “Married to an Owl,” Hess describes, sometimes humorously, her growing awareness of these birds, her infatuation with them, and the lessons she ultimately takes away from them. " --- Borderland Books

"Follow poet Hess on this riverine journey of thoughtful, nuanced poems. Hess' unique voice can come across as almost matter-of-fact, yet there are depths to her poetry that belie this seemingly straightforward tone. Rocks and rapids lie just underneath the gentle current and surprises wait around the next bend." -- Bent Paddle Press