press release: Grammy Award-winning artist Ronnie Milsap is one of the most influential voices in country music's storied history. Born in Robbinsville, North Carolina at the edge of the Smoky Mountains, he was enveloped in his early years by country music. He received classical training at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind, though he notoriously frustrated his teachers by banging out Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard on the keyboard when he was supposed to be practicing Mozart and Beethoven.

With 40 No. 1 hits and more than 35 million albums sold, Milsap remains one of Country’ Music’s most successful and beloved crossover artists. At 74, he continues to tour the country, playing his music for multiple generations of music lovers.

