press release:

$60

One of the most compelling figures in popular music, with a body of work encompassing country, rock, roots, and pop influences, Rosanne Cash inherited a reverence for song and profound artistry - and an equal duty to find insights of her own. The oldest daughter of country music icon Johnny Cash and stepdaughter of June Carter Cash, she holds a lineage rooted in the very beginning of American country music, with its deep cultural and historical connections to the South. She has responded to this heritage with 15 albums of extraordinary songs, earning a Grammy and nominations for 12 more, the Americana Honors and Awards' Album of the Year Award, and 21 top-40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. Her latest album, "The River and the Thread," written with her longtime collaborator, producer, guitarist, and husband John Leventhal, reflects journeys through the Southern states which inevitably reconnect her to her roots. With just the right amount of patience and storytelling, this new album is an elegant, mature work of a songwriter and performer at the height of her powers.