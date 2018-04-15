UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: The Rose Brass Quintet is a student quintet comprised of Brighin Kane-Grade and Alex Meade, trumpets; Declan Mulkerin, horn; Kirby Heck, trombone; and Jordan DeWester, tuba. Repertoire by Malcolm Arnold, Ludwig Maurer, Malcolm Forsyth, Victor Ewald, Jason Forsythe, and Gwyneth Walker. Sunday, April 15th at 2:00 pm, in the 5th Floor Great Room of St Paul’s University Catholic Center, 723 State Street.