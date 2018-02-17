Round Top Rye Release Party

press release: Wollersheim Distillery is excited to debut its first whiskey, called Round Top Rye on Saturday, February 17. Named after the neighboring hillside, the whiskey is a classic, full-bodied American rye whiskey, balancing the spice of the rye with the sweetness of American oak. This straight rye whiskey will be the first of several whiskeys to be released by the distillery, which will eventually include various expressions of straight bourbon whiskeys as well as experimental releases.

At Saturday’s Whiskey Release, visitors will be able to taste the new whiskey, purchase cocktails made with it, as well as enjoy music in the afternoon by Maria Pape Thompson. Distiller Tom Lenerz will be on hand, along with the local growers of the grains, which are just down the road from the distillery.

Round Top Rye’s initial release is limited and will only be available at the distillery with initially a one bottle limit. The rye whiskey will be available at other establishments in Wisconsin and Illinois later this summer. The Whiskey Release is open to the public and takes place at Wollersheim Distillery on Saturday, February 17 from 10am to 5pm.