Rowing with Parkinson's

press release:

Mendota Rowing Club and the American Parkinson Disease Association - Wisconsin Chapter are excited to announce another session of Rowing with PD for people with Parkinson's and their caregivers this summer.

The class will cover the basic principles of rowing, including technique, fitness, and equipment. The first week of classes will be land-based learning the principles of rowing on rowing machines (called ergs). We will spend time in boats on the water depending on weather during the last three weeks.

Classes meet July 11 - August 10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00-5:30pm at Bernard's Boathouse in James Madison Park (622 E Gorham St). Please come to the lake side of the building (big white boathouse next to the kayak rental place). Parking is available on Gorham or in one of the two parking lots at Blount and Gorham, or Gorham between Hancock and Butler.

Cost: Free! (Sponsored by the APDA Wisconsin Chapter)

To officially register, you need to register online here: