press release: “Roxane Gay is the brilliant girl-next-door: your best friend and your sharpest critic... She is by turns provocative, chilling, hilarious; she is also required reading.”— People

Join us in welcoming acclaimed author and cultural critic, Roxane Gay, to UW-Madison as the featured speaker of WUD Publications Committee's Lit Fest 2017! Roxane Gay's literary work has garnered international acclaim for its exploration and critique of feminism and modern culture. Roxane is author of Bad Feminist-- a collection of essays that is universally considered the quintessential exploration of modern feminism and was named one of NPR's best books of the year. This year, she released a collection of short stories entitled Difficult Women, and will soon release her highly anticipated memoir Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body. Roxane is also a contributing op-ed writer for The New York Times and she recently became the first black woman to write a comic series for Marvel. The event will take place on the second level of Gordon Commons. Doors will open at 7 pm, the event will begin at 7:30 pm, and there will be a 30 minute Q&A following Roxane's talk. We hope to see you there!

Sign Language interpreting and CART captioning will be provided. If you would like accommodations to attend this event, please contact Nora Herzog.

Lecture is open, unticketed, and FREE to both students and the public.

A big thank you to our co-sponsors: WUD Distinguished Lecture Series, UW-Madison Multicultural Student Center, and LGBT Campus Center!