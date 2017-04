Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $3 admission.

For nearly 40 years, Roxanne Neat has been delighting audiences with a wide variety of traditional ballads, contemporary folk music, and original songs. Roxanne accompanies her sure, clear singing voice with guitar, piano, spoons, and bones. As long time Hog fans can attest, Roxanne was one of our first performers and an evening with her is always a memorable occasion.