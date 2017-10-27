Royal Station (album release), Labrador, Carbon Bangle, Mr. Fist

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Come out on Friday before Halloween for the ritual and release of the long awaited EP of your local psychedelic blasphemousdeathrock band ROYAL STATION. With LABRADOR​, CARBON BANGLE and Mr. FIST. $5 donation at Door. Best Dressed Costume PAIR gets free album and merch items.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
