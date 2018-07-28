press release: FIVE Nightclub welcomes the crown jewel of Wisconsin Burlesque Entertainment. Each installment blends nationally recognized performers with some of the best local acts from across the state. This July Royal Tease brings a performer that has shows performed in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Vienna where he headlined the Vienna Boylesque Festival in 2015 and 2016. He has competed at the Burlesque Hall of Fame for the Best of Boylesque 3 striaght years, From New York City, its the Raunchy Romeo of Burlesque, Chris Harder.

Also headling is a Male Impersonator & Drag King entertainer for 16 years. He has been featured in Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Rebel Circus, Transfashionable, Curve Magazine and much more. The most recognizable name in Drag King entertainment, its Spikey Van Dykey.

Guiding our audience through the evening as the hostess is a woman who has been hailed as one of the Top 20 burlesque performers to watch by the Huffington Post and as a pioneer of the Neo-Burlesque scene. The boss of burlesque, Its Foxy Tann!

The former 2017 Mr. Gay Madison RyRy Minaj along with Madison notable Drag Kings Caesar Hart and Anthony will be making their return to the FIVE stage to perform with a stunning cast.

Royal Tease also highlights performers who will soon be on everyone’s “Too See List”, such as Lucky Stiff (Chicago IL) and Ms. B LaRose (Chicago IL). One of Madison's favorite guests, the fabulous Coco Dupree (Minneapolis, MN), will also be making her return.

Local performances will be from a group of Madison notables. Moxie Rhodes, a longtime member of the Peach Pie Caberlesque and current co-producer. The 2016 Overall Champion of Wisconsin Burlypics, Kacie Jay. The amazing talent of Oshkosh’s own Certified Sexy Burlesque brings us Hot Dammes, with an act that placed 3rd overall at the Ohio Burlypics.

Tickets range from $15 to $40. Doors will open at 8pm with special performances from some Madison's best pole dancers. Come experience the majesty for yourself.

Our Website for tickets and more information is www.wisconsinburlesqueassoc iation.com