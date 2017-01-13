RSVP for Chimera Self Defense

RSVP by 1/13

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Chimera is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which emphasizes avoidance and teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills.  Class will be held on Sundays, January 22 & 29, 10am-4:30pm at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. Both sessions need to be attended. Pre-registration required by Friday, January 13, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. 

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-251-5126

