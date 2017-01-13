RSVP for Chimera Self Defense

Chimera is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which emphasizes avoidance and teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held on Sundays, January 22 & 29, 10am-4:30pm at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. Both sessions need to be attended. Pre-registration required by Friday, January 13, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date.