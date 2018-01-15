RSVP for Edible Native Gardening

Google Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00

RSVP

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1/25/18   Thursday, 6–8 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Edible Native Gardening. Learn which native plants offer both beauty and flavor. Explore ideas for creating wild edible landscapes small and large, sunny and shady, with samples to taste. Indoor class. Instructor: Judy Kingsbury, Arboretum volunteer coordinator. Fee: $20. Register by January 15.

Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment
608-263-7888
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Edible Native Gardening - 2018-01-15 00:00:00