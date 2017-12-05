12/9/17 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Effigy Mound Culture. For hundreds of years, earthen mounds with conical, linear, and animal shapes were built by native people in southern Wisconsin. Learn about the mounds, the people who created them, and their environment. Indoors, with outdoor walk if weather permits. Instructor: Paul Borowsky, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20 Register by Dec. 5.