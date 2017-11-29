RSVP for Michigan Avenue

press release:

Michigan Avenue- Chicago

Do you want to shop on Michigan Avenue, see the sights in Chicago or explore the big city? Join MSCR on a comfortable, double decker motorcoach bus takes the worry of driving, traffic and parking out of the equation. Enjoy a day in the big city during the holidays. Approximate travel time is 3 hours depending on traffic and weather. We drop off as close as possible to Michigan and E. Chicago Avenues. Bus loads at 7:15 am on Pflaum Rd in front of LaFollette High School. Register by 10/1 and save $5.

Saturday, December 2, 7:30am-8:30 pm

Meet at La Follette High School

Register online or call 608-204-3000 for more information.