RSVP for Multifunctional Rain Gardens

1/9/18 Tuesday, 6–8:30 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Multifunctional Rain Gardens. Rain gardens help absorb stormwater, recharge ground water, improve pollinator and bird habitat, and provide year-round interest. Learn about rain garden design and plantings. Bring yard plan for discussion. Indoor class. Instructor: Gail Epping Overholt, Arboretum outreach and education coordinator. Fee: $25. Register by December 15.