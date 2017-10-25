RSVP for Nighttime Walk in the Tropics

press release: Escape the cold winter outside and enjoy a nighttime walk in the tropics of the Bolz Conservatory. Join Conservatory Plant and Wildlife Assistant Cindy Cary to discover and learn about the plants and animals in the conservatory. Experience the nighttime sounds and beautiful surroundings while the conservatory is lit by the colorful landscape lighting. Meet in the Lobby. Limited space; register early.

Wednesday, November 1, 6:30-7:30 pm

Registration Deadline: October 25

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-26

or

Tuesday, December 5, 6:30-7:30 pm

Registration Deadline: November 28

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-28