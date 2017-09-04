press release: By following a few simple tips for fall "bedtime" in the garden, you can enjoy a more beautiful winter and a relaxing, rewarding spring. This outdoor garden walk addresses many common questions related to fall gardening: How late can I still plant perennials or trees? Which shrubs should I prune? When should I cut back perennials, and which can I leave stand for winter interest? Join Olbrich Horticulturists Samara Eisner and Erin Presley for an evening stroll through the gardens, discussing and demonstrating techniques, tips, and tools to help you tackle - and enjoy! - putting your garden to bed. Limited space; register early.

Monday, September 11, 5:30-7 pm

Registration Deadline: September 4

Cost: $19/$15 member | Course Number: 31-14