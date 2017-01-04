RSVP for Sleep Deprivation, Insomnia & the Solution

press release:

TWO FREE PUBLIC PRESENTATIONS AND LIGHT MEALS

Feb. 22 and March 29, 2017, 6:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., RSVP is REQUIRED 2 days prior to each event.

Held at Willy St. Co-op, East,1221 Williamson St.

Dr. David Dow, of The Wellness Champions, will present:

Wed., February 22 - “Healthy Living to 100” - learn how to get healthy and stay healthy to 100.

Wed., March 29 - “Sleep Deprivation, Insomnia and The Solution” - learn about causes of sleep disorders and solutions to sleep better. RSVP to: 608-720-8677 or Madison@mywellnesschampions.org