RSVP for Tom and Tommy: Bridging the Divide

press release:

October 12 - 5:30PM - 8:00PM, One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake Street (enter through Alumni Park)

The cost of $20 per person includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Please register by September 28.

During the last 40 years, arguably no two figures have typified Wisconsin politics more than Tom Loftus MA’72 and Tommy Thompson ’63, JD’66. Loftus served as the Democratic speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Republican Thompson served as the minority leader in the assembly and later as governor.

These political titans faced off in some epic partisan battles. But, more importantly, at times they found common ground and together were able to move important legislation forward. That effective, bipartisan relationship is some of what they will talk about during this panel discussion moderated by Ryan Owens ’98, JD’01, a professor with the La Follette School of Public Affairs.

Both Loftus and Thompson are featured in the new Alumni Park, opening on October 6. There will be an opportunity after the talk to visit their displays in the park.

Space is limited for this conversation between two of Wisconsin’s most distinguished politicians. Seats are expected to fill quickly.

5:30–6 p.m. Registration and reception 6–7 p.m. Panel discussion 7–8 p.m. Alumni Park viewing

The Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) is presenting this event in partnership with the UW’s La Follette School of Public Affairs and the UW’s Department of Political Science.