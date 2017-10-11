RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour

Google Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00

RSVP

La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Visit a historic church or cemetery to learn about Milwaukee’s spirits, then, take a haunted city bus tour with ghost stories through the Historic Third Ward, along Brady Street, and down Wisconsin Avenue in the Concordia neighborhood. Enjoy a sit-down lunch at a historic - perhaps even haunted - hotel. Finally, trick-or-chocolate through Milwaukee for spooktacular treats with stops at several local chocolatiers. Fee includes motorcoach transportation, tour and lunch.

Saturday, October 14, 8:45am-5:15pm, Meet at La Follette High School. $80, use course #15446 to register.

Register online or call 608-204-3000 for more information.

Info
La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Special Interests
608-204-3000
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Trick or Chocolate Haunted Milwaukee Tour - 2017-10-11 00:00:00