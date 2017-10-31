Warming Winter Herbs

press release: Join Kathleen Wildwood, founder and director of Wildwood Institute in Madison, and learn about herbs that can warm and soothe the body, support and strengthen the immune system, and nourish the soul. Specific remedies will be discussed, including teas and tinctures that ease flu and cold symptoms, effective cough syrups you can make at home, and foods and lifestyle choices that can help both prevent and heal common winter ailments. We will provide herbal remedies for you to taste and smell. For adults and youth (ages 16 and up with an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee. Limited space; register early.

Tuesday, November 7, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: October 31

Cost: $18/$15 member | Course Number: 11-27