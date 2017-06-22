Rummage Sale

to Google Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00

St. Luke's Episcopal Church 4011 Major Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monona on Major Ave, is having a church-wide rummage sale, this coming Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd from 8 am to 2 pm each day, Saturday from 8 am to noon. Kid's clothes, toys, books, games, housewares, decorator items, furniture, sporting goods, camping goods, and much more! Proceeds will support the Schenk Nutrition Program, and many of our activities serving the community.

Info

St. Luke's Episcopal Church 4011 Major Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

608-222-6921

to Google Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 iCalendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-22 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - Rummage Sale - 2017-06-23 08:00:00