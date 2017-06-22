Rummage Sale
St. Luke's Episcopal Church 4011 Major Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monona on Major Ave, is having a church-wide rummage sale, this coming Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd from 8 am to 2 pm each day, Saturday from 8 am to noon. Kid's clothes, toys, books, games, housewares, decorator items, furniture, sporting goods, camping goods, and much more! Proceeds will support the Schenk Nutrition Program, and many of our activities serving the community.
