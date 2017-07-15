Run 4 Our Rights

press release: 10k run and 3 k walk around UW Arboretum and Vilas Park on July 15. It's a fundraiser with all proceeds going to benefit Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

10k race start is 0800, 3k is 0830. Start line is Vilas Park, on Vilas Drive right in front of the shelter (where most arb races start I think, at least all of them I've done).

Race day registration available.

10k Individual- $45 before June 1, $55 after that; Team- $40 before June 1, $45 after that

3k Individual $20 before June 1, $25 after that; Team $15 before June 1, $20 after that