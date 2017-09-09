Run For The Fallen

press release: Join the Kronenwetter Fire Department as we honor the fallen heroes of September 11, 2001. Register for the 5k, 10k or 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge to show your support for the fallen first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice 16 years ago.  

Participants will receive a dri-fit event tee, Fallen Hero Honor Badge, an automatic entry into our Race Bib Raffle and goodie bags from local businesses and sponsors.   All participants are invited to join us at8:45 AM for the Opening Memorial Ceremony, where we will have a prayer for the fallen, a live bagpipe tribute, the Wausau Fire Department Honor Guard and special guest speakers from Ground Zero and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.  

Run For The Fallen will benefit the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department. 

Sign up today and Never Forget.

More details can be found on our website.  Join the Facebook event.

715-370-8370

