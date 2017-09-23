press release: 4th Annual Madison Aruna Run for Their Freedom. Run for a specific enslaved women by name to help bring and sustain her freedom. You'll be assigned a specific woman that we, our staff, and our partners know by name.

Because of our generous sponsors offsetting the cost of the event, 100% of the money from both the entry fee and additional sponsorship will benefit the Aruna Project, an international human rights organization focused on bringing and sustaining freedom to the sexually enslaved in South Asia through employment marked by holistic care.

5K Race & 1 Mile Fun Run

Vilas Park, 1602 Vilas Park Dr

9:00 AM Start Time / 8:00 AM Check-In and Walk-Up Registration