Run Madtown

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

Join us Memorial Day weekend for a Saturday evening Kids Race and Twilight 5K/10K and Sunday morning half marathon!  Sound too easy?  Make it a Challenge by registering for both the 10K AND half - and Conquer the Capital in 19.3 miles around Madison!  Still not enough?  Add on the full marathon in November for our 45.5 Challenge!

Wednesday, May 25, 11:59pm - Online Registration Closes

Friday, May 27, 4pm-7pm - Expo & Packet Pickup (Monona Terrace)

Saturday, May 28:

8:30am - Shake Out Run with Fleet Feet Sports (Monona Terrace)

9am-5pm - Expo & Packet Pickup (Monona Terrace)

6:30pm - Kids Race (Capitol Square - MLK Jr. Blvd/Main St)

8:00pm - Twilight 5K (Capitol Square - MLK Jr. Blvd/Main St)

8:10pm - Twilight 10K (Capitol Square - MLK Jr. Blvd/Main St)

Sunday, May 29:

7:00am - Madison Half Marathon (Capitol Square - MLK Jr. Blvd/Main St)

8am-12pm - Live concert by WheelHouse (Michelob ULTRA Post-Race Party)

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Recreation & Games

608-276-9797

