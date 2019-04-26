press release: Madison Opera's fifty-eighth season opens with Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci in November, followed by A Little Night Music in February, and Rusalka in April. The season concludes with the annual Opera in the Park in July.

Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka concludes the mainstage season. Taken from Slavic mythology and inspired by the fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Dvořák’s story tells of a water nymph who falls in love with a human prince. A witch agrees to make her human – but only if she never speaks. With a world populated by water sprites and royalty, its glorious score includes the famous “Song to the Moon.” A company premiere, it will also be Madison Opera’s first opera in Czech.

Emily Birsan (Romeo & Juliet, La Bohème) returns to Madison Opera in the title role of the water nymph Rusalka. Also returning is Matthew Scollin (The Magic Flute) as the Water Gnome, Rusalka’s father. Making their Madison Opera debuts are John Lindsey as the Prince with whom Rusalka is in love; Karin Wolverton as the Foreign Princess who interferes with their happily-ever-after; and Lindsay Ammann as the witch Ježibaba. Keturah Stickann directs this vivid staging in her Madison Opera debut. John DeMain conducts his first-ever production of this gorgeous score – a fitting conclusion to his 25th year in Madison.

Subscriptions for the 2018/19 season are now available; please contact info@madisonopera.org or call (608) 238-8085. Subscribers save up to 15% off single ticket prices while enjoying this captivating season!