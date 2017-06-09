press release: ALL welcomes the Russ Johnson Quartet on Friday, June 9, 2017. The ensemble includes Russ Johnson (trumpet/compositions), Jason Stein (bass clarinet), Anton Hatwich (bass), and Tim Daisy (percussion). The group will be premiering new music for an upcoming recording. Tickets are $15 in advance online or $18 at the door.

The Russ Johnson Quartet features three Chicago musicians with international acclaim. This group recently performed at the Umbrella Festival in Chicago in November of 2013, and the 2014 Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park. Their new recording Meeting Point was released in May of 2014 on Relay Recordings. Meeting Point received 4 ½ stars in the May issue of Down Beat magazine and was listed among the “Best CD’s of 2014” in the January 2015 issue. Magnet magazine recently placed Meeting Point on its “Top 10 CD’s of 2014” in the jazz/improvisation category.