This year's Alice D. Mortenson/Petrovich Distinguished Chair in Russian History lecture will take place on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:00pm in the Pyle Center. This year's lecturer is Dominic Lieven, a senior research fellow at Trinity College, Cambridge University. He will be giving a talk entitled, "Russia and 1914: Anything New to Say?" 

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

