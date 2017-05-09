Russia and 1914: Anything New to Say?
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
This year's Alice D. Mortenson/Petrovich Distinguished Chair in Russian History lecture will take place on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:00pm in the Pyle Center. This year's lecturer is Dominic Lieven, a senior research fellow at Trinity College, Cambridge University. He will be giving a talk entitled, "Russia and 1914: Anything New to Say?"
