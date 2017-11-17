press release:

Russia | 2002 | DCP | 96 min. | Russian with English subtitles

Director: Aleksandr Sokurov; Cast: Sergey Dreyden, Mariya Kuznetsova, Leonid Mozgovoy

Sokurov’s internationally celebrated tour-de-force employs an immersive point-of-view camera that takes us into the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. Sokurov allows the viewer to magically travel through time and witness Catherine the Great, Czar Nicholas, and the Great Royal Ball of 1913. In a dazzling achievement, the camera travels across the Museum in a single, uninterrupted shot covering 4,265 feet of galleries, 867 actors, hundred of extras and three live orchestras. Shrewdly avoiding the October Revolution of 1917, Russian Ark provides an elegy to the past (and future) of Russian

