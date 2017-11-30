Russian Migration Legislation, Re-entry Bans and Their Meaning for Transnational Tajik Migrants

press release:

(Refreshments starting at 3:45) Room 206, Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

Join us on Thursday, November 30 as we continue the Fall Lecture Series with Anthropology doctoral candidate from Ohio State University, Natalia Zotova:

Speaker: Natalia Zotova, Doctoral Candidate, Anthropology, Ohio State University

About the Talk: International migrants navigate their way in a legal space in the countries of destination, and must comply with various laws and regulations to obtain work authorization, residence registration, and maintain authorized documentary status. Law power affects people in the home countries as well. The presentation builds upon ethnographic research in Tajikistan, and discusses recent changes in Russian migration laws, introduction of re-entry bans, and the meaning of the new travel restrictions for Tajik migrants who maintained physical, social, and symbolic connections with Russia over time.

About the Speaker: Natalia Zotova is a doctoral candidate at the Ohio State University, who studies migration from Central Asia. Natalia Zotova explores experiences of migrants; resources and social networks that they use while accommodating to a new setting, as well as perceptions of stress and insecurity both in the countries of origin and destination. Her research addresses larger structural factors that affect lived experiences of transnational migrants.