Russia’s Demographic Trends

press release:

(Refreshments starting at 3:45) Room 206, Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

Alexandra Lukina will speak about Russia’s recent demographic trends, focusing on birth and death rates, international migration, and forecasts of Russia’s age-sex structure. A thorough look into the statistics enables the study of fertility rate dynamics and the effects of some pro-family programs. Dynamics of mortality rates and life expectancy at birth will be briefly analyzed as well. The talk will also examine different aspects of international migration processes, such as migration control measures, migrant transfers (remittances), and “brain drain”. Various population forecasts, including the Federal State Statistics Service forecasts and Lukina's own forecast, will be analyzed and compared. Some reasons for Russia’s population decline will be discussed.

About the speaker: Alexandra Lukina recently received her PhD from Saint-Petersburg State University where she is currently a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Applied Mathematics. She is a Wisconsin Russia Project postdoctoral fellow at UW-Madison in both fall 2017 and summer 2018. Her scholarship addresses Russian income distribution dynamics and economic growth.