Ruth Moody Band

press release: Founding member of the internationally renowned, Billboard-charting trio The Wailin’ Jennys, Ruth Moody has performed in sold-out venues around the world, made numerous critically-acclaimed albums, and appeared more than a dozen times on the national radio show A Prairie Home Companion. Ruth is an artist of exceptional depth and grace, lauded for her ethereal vocals, impressive multi-instrumentalism, and masterful songwriting. Written with a maturity and wisdom that belies her age, her songs are timeless, universal, and exceptionally well-crafted, all sung with an intimacy and honesty that is unmistakably hers.