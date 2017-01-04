press release: How is it possible for a flat piece of paper to become a flock of soaring cranes, a chorus of musical frogs, or a ship in a bottle? Origami. The ancient art form of paper folding opens a world of new possibilities. Madison resident, Ruthanne Bessman delights in creating exquisite shapes from a variety of papers. Her works span the traditional and the contemporary. Through the selection of papers and folds she interprets the works of the masters, a tradition extending back to ancient China and Japan.

A classically trained harpist, Madison knows Bessman as the host of Classics on Request on Wisconsin Public Radio. She is also a certified origami instructor of the Nippon Origami Association and a former board member of OrigamiUSA, the national organization in the United States. She has created origami holiday trees at the Madison Civic Center, led a 1,000 cranes creative project with patients at the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, and overseen the development of a permanent public art installation at Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts.

A stunning companion show to the Ruth Davis Design Gallery’s Crossing Mountains and Other Adventures: Story Quilts by Rumi O’Brien, In the Fold: Origami by Ruthanne Bessman is on concurrent display in the adjacent Lynn Mecklenburg Reading Room. In the Fold explores the intricacies of combining shapes and forms, and the delightful results they inspire. Many of Bessman’s creations have not been on display in more than ten years. This is a rare opportunity to revel in the humor, traditions, complexities, and fantasy of contemporary origami.

Opening reception: Sunday, January 29, 1 pm to 3 pm

See press release here

Lynn Mecklenburg Reading Room hours:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm