Ryan Adams, Emmylou Harris

press release: With decades of acclaimed work to his credit, and accolades ranging from "one of the most elegant singer-songwriters of his generation” (The New York Times) to “one of the few truly great roots-rock troubadours left” (Entertainment Weekly), Prisoner—Ryan Adams' first album of all new original material since 2014’s Ryan Adams—is primed to add new superlatives to the C.V. of Jacksonville, NC’s most celebrated multiple-Grammy-nominee-and-zero-winner. Released on February 17, 2017 via the partnership between his own PAX-AM label and Blue Note Records, Prisoner is somehow one of the most personal yet universal works of Ryan’s mercurial catalogue.

“What’s more heartbreaking than any single event in life is the realization that every human being is trapped in a quest for love, trying to navigate a maze of desire. That’s what this record is about. Nobody falls in love to fail.”—Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams’ Prisoner was released on February 17, 2017, on PAX-AM/Blue Note. It is the newest of his 15 studio albums--depending on how you keep count—which stretch back to his 2000 debut album as a solo artist, Heartbreaker—which received a deluxe reissue in 2016 and was named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of the Decade. In addition to his self-titled, double-Grammy-nominated 2014 album, Ryan’s catalogue includes Ashes & Fire, Easy Tiger, Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, Love Is Hell, and his 2001 major label debut Gold, which has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and features "When Stars Go Blue," quoted in Stephen King's Lisey's Story and widely known as "that Tim McGraw song that kid did on American Idol.” Ryan Adams is also CEO of his own PAX-AM label and has also produced albums for Jenny Lewis, La Sera, Fall Out Boy, Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, and collaborated with Norah Jones, America, Cowboy Junkies, Beth Orton and many others.

EMMYLOU HARRIS: A 13-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Harris is known as much for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as for her incomparably expressive singing. Admired through her career for her talent as an artist and song connoisseur, Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s, and established herself as the premiere songwriter of a generation selling more than 15 million records and garnering 13 Grammy Awards (this year she and Rodney Crowell won the Grammy for "Best Americana album"), three CMA Awards, and two Americana Awards.

Harris is one of the most admired and influential women in music. She has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Lanois, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Ryan Adams, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and most recently Rodney Crowell. Few artists have achieved such honesty or have revealed such maturity in their writing. Forty years into her career, Harris continues to share the hard-earned wisdom that—hopefully if not inevitably—comes with getting older, though she’s never stopped looking ahead.

A longtime social activist, Harris has lent her voice to many causes. She has performed at Lilith Fair, helping promote feminism in music and organizing several benefit tours to support the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation. Harris is also an avid supporter of animal rights and is actively involved in Bonaparte’s Retreat, the dog rescue organization that she founded.