Sabbat de Sade: Pajama Party Pillow Fight

press release: Doors: 6:30 pm

Join us as Sabbat de Sade comes to High Noon Saloon with a Pajama Party Pillow Fight Fetish Night.

This month is gauranteed to have an epic balloon drop pillow fight! Pillows, balloons, and stuffed animals will be hoisted to the ceiling and at 11:00 pm will fall for an epic pillow fight! We have a giant twister game at 10:00 for all to play and Giant stuffed animals to dance with.

Sabbat de Sade has been described as interactive live kinky theater. Karcus sets the stage and gets the games going.

Eleven years ago Karcus started Sabbat de Sade at Inferno Night Club, which led to the greatest kink communities and was filled with interactive group scenes. Since then there has been a book printed, and memories created.

What you can expect- a safe respectful space where you can freely dance in your underwear or fetish attire, and explore kink, BDSM, or fetishism. There will be crosses to use. You can bring your own toys to play with. There will be rigging points for rope suspensions as well as qualified people to show you rope bondage. Floggers, collars, cuffs, and canes will be available to try.

Bring a buddy or make new friends. This is the place you'll find like minded people and everything you've been looking for.