Sabbat de Sade: Sleepaway Camp

press release: Doors: 6:30 pm

Class Schedule

Rope Bondage with introductory topic of consent: 7:00 & 11:00

Flogging: 8:00 & 12:00

Electro: 9:00 & 1:00

Caning: 10:00

Come early and don't miss the fun!!!

You don't have to participate if you don't want to. It's meant to be inviting and engaging, not a requirement. Dressing up for the event is required though. You don't need full fetish/ bondage gear, but make it obvious you're one of the deviants who belongs here.

$10 Dressed to Theme - Boy Scouts / Girl Scouts minus gender.

$15 Otherwise

Ages: 18+