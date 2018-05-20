Sabbat de Sade: Sleepaway Camp
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Doors: 6:30 pm
Class Schedule
Rope Bondage with introductory topic of consent: 7:00 & 11:00
Flogging: 8:00 & 12:00
Electro: 9:00 & 1:00
Caning: 10:00
Come early and don't miss the fun!!!
You don't have to participate if you don't want to. It's meant to be inviting and engaging, not a requirement. Dressing up for the event is required though. You don't need full fetish/ bondage gear, but make it obvious you're one of the deviants who belongs here.
$10 Dressed to Theme - Boy Scouts / Girl Scouts minus gender.
$15 Otherwise
Ages: 18+