Sable Flames Benefit Dance

press release: Join us in an evening filled with dancing, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks, music by Dance Floor Heroes, door prizes, and more!!! All the evening's proceeds go to the Jones-Robinson Scholarship. Dress to impress!! Tickets are only $20 when you purchase early and $30 at the door.

So join us in a good time for a great cause!

Sable Flames goals and objectives are through our scholarship fund to financially help African American low income families and their children to gain higher education. We also want to continue to promote unification in the Madison communities.

