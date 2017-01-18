Safe & Peaceful Activism

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin

Free talk.

press release: In anticipation and preparation for The Women's March on Madison and Washington on January 21,2017. This evening is an opportunity to help us prepare for learning some of the basics of peaceful and safe activism, as well as a time to engage in conversations about actions that will extend beyond that day with others in our community. For some, this may be the first time marching in a demonstration of this kind. For others, this demonstration may bring up fears of recent events or memories of volatile situations in past protest movements. If you plan to participate, we want you to be prepared by staying peaceful, safe and strong! Please join us for an evening of thoughtful discussion featuring coffee, wine and connection.

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin View Map

