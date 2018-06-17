press release: The Rape Crisis Center’s Safer Bar Bystander Training is designed for staff at alcohol-serving establishments. Participants will learn how to help facilitate a culture that does not tolerate sexual violence, including how to identify sexual aggression; targeted strategies for intervening; and hands-on practice with our trained facilitators. This three-hour training will earn every individual a five-year Safer Bar certification. Thanks to Spirited Women for sponsoring $10 of every $35 certification! (This training only.)

3-6 pm, 6/17, Tipsy Cow

Cost: $25

Contact Phone: 608-251-5126 ext. 15