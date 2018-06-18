Safer Bar Bystander Training

Google Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00

RSVP

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Rape Crisis Center’s Safer Bar Bystander Training is designed for staff at alcohol-serving establishments. Participants will learn how to help facilitate a culture that does not tolerate sexual violence, including how to identify sexual aggression; targeted strategies for intervening; and hands-on practice with our trained facilitators. This three-hour training will earn every individual a five-year Safer Bar certification. Thanks to Spirited Women for sponsoring $10 of every $35 certification! (This training only.)

noon-3 pm, 6/18, State Line Distillery

Cost: $25

Contact Phone: 608-251-5126 ext. 15

Info
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
608-251-5126
RSVP
Google Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Safer Bar Bystander Training - 2018-06-18 12:00:00