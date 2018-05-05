press release: It’s that time of year again! SwimWest is excited to announce it will be hosting its 22nd Annual Safety Day on May 5, 2018, at the Madison West location located at 1001 Deming Way. Safety stations will be run from 12:30pm-2:00pm, along with fun activities sponsored by our local partners:

I9 sports

Badger Gymnastics

Infinity Martial Arts

Musical Pathways Foundation

Middleton Fire Department

Open Swim will be from 2:00pm-3:30pm. This event is free and open to the public. Any questions call SwimWest at (608) 831-6829.

**Please bring an item to donate to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), which offers a wide array of crisis services for victims of domestic violence in Dane County. Visit their website to view their wish list: https://abuseintervention.org/daiswishlist/ **

SwimWest aspires to achieve zero drownings in Wisconsin. SwimWest hosts Safety Day every year with safety stations emphasizing safe practices in and around the water. Each person we manage to educate gets us closer to our goal.