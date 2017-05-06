Safety Fair & Pancake Breakfast

press release: Deer-Grove EMS Association, non-profit 501(3)(c), is hosting its Safety Fair and Pancake Breakfast. Fun for the whole family. Deer Grove EMS members will make pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and offer milk/coffee/juice. Ambulance tours available. Learn from other public safety officials on what they do to help keep you safe and measures you can take. Our visiting agencies include: Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Dept, Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept, Cottage Grove Police Department, Cottage Grove TRIAD & Dementia Friendly, Dane County Sheriff Deputies Special Teams (motorcycle, water rescue,) Madison Fire HIT 7, Bomb Squad, WI ANG 54th, Salvation Army, UW CHETA and special landing from UW Med Flight team (9:45-10 eta). Meet the friendly faces in a non-emergency setting.