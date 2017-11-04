Sagashus Levingston

press release: We are teen moms, baby mamas, mothers who once sex worked and were addicted to crack. We're not your average good girls. We are survivors of domestic abuse and sexual trauma. But don't call us damsels in distress. We are women with moxie and grit--game changers and powerhouses. We did more than go through the belly of hell and survived, we brought something good back. Coming out on the other side as doctors, artists, nurse practitioners, homeowners, counselors, and so much more, we are 20 women who make a difference in this world. Read our stories and witness how.