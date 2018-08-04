Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie

press release: Fathom Events, VIZ Media and Toei Animation have partnered to bring Sailor Moon to the big screen in more than 580 U.S. cinemas this summer with Sailor Moon R & S – The Movies” and “Sailor Moon SuperS – The Movie.” “Sailor Moon R & S – The Movies” will feature an encore presentation of the first film, “Sailor Moon R,” followed by “Sailor Moon S” on Saturday, July 28 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. “Sailor Moon SuperS – The Movie” features the classic anime’s third movie “Sailor Moon SuperS,” along with the never-before-seen short, “Ami’s First Love” on Saturday, August 4 at 12:55 p.m. and Monday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. In addition to viewing the full-length features, attendees will receive a special event poster, while supplies last.