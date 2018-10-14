× Expand Nick Fancher Saintseneca

This event is 18 and over. $10 ADV / $12 DOS

press release:Saintseneca has announced a new album titled Pillar of Na, with its glistening lead single, "Frostbiter." NPR, who premiered the song on the All Songs Considered blog, is saying "For Saintseneca, fatalistic gloom blends seamlessly with a kind of playful sprightliness: Zac Little's songs often simmer in a sad swirl of death and esoterica, but his deadpan ruminations are buoyed by the sounds of exotic instruments, candy-colored pop hooks and many points in between."

Saintseneca's Zac Little says "I think of this song as a big tree trunk in the woods where people carve their messages - initials, jokes, 'I love you' hearts... It is a work of accumulation. A little space absorbing traces of its environment over time. Every mark corresponds to a different story. Some of them are mine. Some belong to others, yet feel all too familiar."