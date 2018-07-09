Sally Franson

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Meet Sally Franson, Verona native and author, at the Verona Public Library on Monday, July 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. Franson will discuss the influence of children’s books and growing up as a reader long before becoming a writer.  Franson will also read from her debut novel, A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out, a wryly funny tale of a young woman navigating a tricky twenty-first century career in advertising, while tackling the trickier question of who she really wants to be, with touches of Mad Men and The Devil Wears Prada. Books will be available for sale and signing.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Verona Public Library.  To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. 

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
608-845-7180
