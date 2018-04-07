Sam Gilliam & William Weege

press release: Sam Gilliam and William Weege will discuss their long-standing friendship and 45-year creative collaboration that, among other advances, generated pioneering approaches to printmaking. Sam Gilliam is internationally renowned for his innova­tions in color-field painting, which led the way toward a new vocabulary for abstract painting. William Weege is professor emeritus of the UW-Madison Art Department, and founding artistic director of Tandem Press, whose approach to print­making allowed the artists he worked with to break new ground. Weege is also celebrated as an artist in his own right for his work in a variety of print media and handmade paper. The talk is held on the occasion of the third Stephen Fleischman Lectureship, which honors the 25th anniversary of Stephen Fleischman’s tenure as the director of MMoCA. Advance reservations are required; available at mmoca.org (Registration opens to MMoCA members on February 23 and to the general public on March 13).